Coronavirus Cases: 1 million cases found in 21 days, number of patients crosses 20 lakhs

The condition of Corona in the country is continuously deteriorating. After America and Brazil, India has become the third country in the world where more than two million people have been infected with corona. Out of this, 10 lakh people have been infected in only 21 days. On 16 July, the Corona figure in the country crossed 10 lakh. Since then, more than 10 lakh cases have been found within 21 days. Of these, 42 percent cases have been found in five states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

62088 new cases were found on Thursday. With this, there have been a total of 2,022,730 cases of corona in the country. At the same time, the number of people recovering from this has increased to 13.70 lakh. This information has been obtained from the data received from the states and union territories.

India's Kovid-19 cases have increased to 20,19,930, so far 41,573 people have died due to infection and 13,70,347 people have recovered from this. The table has been compiled according to the information provided by the states and union territories.

The ministry said that the number of people getting free from this infection has increased to 13,28,336 and the death rate has come down to 2.07 percent. This is the eighth consecutive day when more than 50,000 cases of infection have been reported.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,21,49,351 samples were tested till August 5, of which 6,64,949 samples were tested on August 5.

Out of 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, 334 people died in Maharashtra. Apart from this 112 in Tamil Nadu, 100 in Karnataka, 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in West Bengal, 40 in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Punjab, 23 in Gujarat, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 13-13 in Rajasthan and Telangana, 11 in Delhi and Nine people died in Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

Eight persons each in Bihar and Jharkhand, seven each in Haryana, Kerala and Puducherry, six in Assam, four in Goa, three in Uttarakhand, two in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and two in Chhattisgarh and one each in Nagaland and Tripura Died

Of the total 40,699 deaths so far, 16,476 in Maharashtra, 4,461 in Tamil Nadu, 4,044 in Delhi, 2,804 in Karnataka, 2,556 in Gujarat, 1,857 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,846 in West Bengal, 1,681 in Andhra Pradesh and 929 in Madhya Pradesh. Hui.

There were 745 deaths in Rajasthan, 589 in Telangana, 491 in Punjab, 455 in Haryana, 426 in Jammu and Kashmir, 355 in Bihar, 225 in Odisha, 136 in Jharkhand, 121 in Assam, 98 in Uttarakhand and 94 in Kerala. .

71 in Chhattisgarh, 65 in Puducherry, 64 in Goa, 31 in Tripura, 20 in Chandigarh, 14-14 in Himachal Pradesh and Andaman-Nicobar Islands, seven each in Ladakh and Manipur, six in Nagaland, five in Meghalaya, Arunachal. Three people died in the state, Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman and two in Diu and one in Sikkim.