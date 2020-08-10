Coronavirus Cases in Bareilly: Corona epidemic in Bareilly Central Jail, so many prisoners infected

Coronavirus Cases in Bareilly: In Uttar Pradesh, there are many cases of corona now being found. Meanwhile, 56 prisoners have been confirmed infected with the Corona virus in the Central Jail and District Jail in Bareilly. Also Read – Lockdown in UP News Updates: Section 144 and Weekly Lockdown, changes in rules

District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said on Monday that Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 51 prisoners of Central Jail and five inmates of District Jail on Sunday. Also Read – Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions, Corona will have 50,000 tests every day in UP

He said that the investigation was conducted on Sunday after the death of a prisoner from Corona three days ago in the Central Jail. At the same time, due to being found infected in the district jail, there was also investigation. Also Read – Yogi government allowed big events in UP, Kovid protocol has to be followed

Kumar said that two policemen posted in the office of SP countryside have also become patients of Kovid-19. Apart from this, the infection has also been confirmed in a jawan in the police line.

He said that the infection was confirmed in the Kovid-19 report of 198 people late on Sunday night. Now there are 3773 active infected in the district while 1108 people have become healthy. So far, 98 people have died in the district from Corona.