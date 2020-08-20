Coronavirus Cases In Bihar: Corona Caught In Bihar, Number of Infected Reaches 1 Lakh

Patna: The number of corona infected in the state has increased to 1,12,759 after receiving 2,884 Kovid-19 patients in Bihar on Wednesday. So far, 84,578 infectives have been cured in Bihar, while 568 infected have lost their lives. The report released by the Health Department on Wednesday said that 2,884 cases of corona infection have been reported, taking the number of corona infections in the state to 1,12,759. During the last 24 hours, 422 infected have been identified in Patna. Also Read – Corona Crisis: In Madhya Pradesh, poor will get 5 kg food grains and 5 kg food grains at the rate of 1 rupee.

It has been reported in the report that a total of 1,08,179 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. So far 84,578 infected patients have recovered and gone back home. The number of corona-infected active patients in the state currently stands at 27,612. The recovery rate of corona infected in Bihar is 75.01 percent.

During the last 24 hours in the state, 10 corona infected have died, thus a total of 568 corona infected have died in the state so far. The highest number of corona patients in Bihar so far, 17,721 patients have been reported in Patna district. In addition, 4,407 in Begusarai, 4,484 in Bhagalpur, 4,696 in Muzaffarpur, 4,022 in Nalanda and 4,009 in East Champaran have been reported.