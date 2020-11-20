Coronavirus Cases In Delhi: Beds in private hospitals will have to pay the government rate, Health minister claims to be low case

Coronavirus Cases In Delhi: Is the third wave of corona virus in Delhi now weakening? Should the decline in cases from the past few days be considered that once again the peak of the third wave of Corona is over? In response to some such questions, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says that yes something like this is being seen. He has said that new cases of corona virus infection and gradual decline in the rate of infection give a clear indication that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital Delhi. Also Read – Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car wearing a mask, ‘House-to-House Survey’ will start in Delhi today

The minister announced that the Delhi government has reserved general and non-ICU beds in private hospitals for patients with corona virus infection and only government charges will be applied on them. Jain said, "The rate of infection in Delhi on November 7 was 15 percent. Right now it is less than 11 percent. The highest number of cases (8,593) were reported on 10 November.

Contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients. Govt rates will be charged for 60% # COVID19 beds reserved by Delhi govt in private hospitals: Delhi Health Minister https://t.co/UxKEuZbgSm pic.twitter.com/gW9m4J7MBy
– ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

He told reporters, “The rate of infection has come down and the number of people getting infected has also declined. This gives a clear indication that the spread of virus infection is decreasing in Delhi. ”Jain said that there is no harm by wearing masks inside the car. He appealed to the people not to take a step outside the house without a mask.

On Thursday, 7,456 cases of corona virus infection were reported in the national capital and the infection rate was 12.09 percent. The AAP government made some other announcements on Thursday, including a fine of two thousand rupees for exiting without a mask, reserving 80 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling the number of screening centers in each district and non-serious cases in health centers. Postponing surgery is included. Private hospitals have also been instructed to increase the percentage of non-ICU beds from 50 percent to 60 percent.

