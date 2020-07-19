Coronavirus Cases In India: 39 thousand corona infection cases a day, 543 people died

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, the shocking figures of Corona have been revealed even today by the Health Department. In the last 24 hours, 38,902 infected corona have been found in the country. At the same time, 543 people have been confirmed dead. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 10,77,618 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 3,73,379. Also Read – COVID-19: India’s indigenous corona vaccine’s human trial to begin in AIIMS on Monday

If we talk about the states, the number of corona infected in Maharashtra has reached 3,00,937. At the same time, it has confirmed the death of 11,596 people. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi has reached 1,21,582. Also, the death toll has reached 3597. The number of infected in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,65,714. The death toll is 2403. Also Read – ICMR study on BCG Vaccine: ICMR will study BCG vaccine to be effective against corona

The number of infected in Assam has reached 22,918. So far 53 deaths have been confirmed. The number of infected in Uttar Pradesh has reached 47,036. The death toll has reached 1108 here. While the number of 40,209 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 2076. Also Read – Covid 19 Cases In Jharkhand: Horror figures of Corona, cases exceeded 5000