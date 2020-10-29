Coronavirus Cases in India: 49,881 new cases in 24 hours, total cases exceed 80 lakh

Coronavirus Cases in India: After the arrival of 49,881 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, infection cases in the country reached over 80 lakh on Thursday. At the same time, with the infection free of 73.15 lakh people, the rate of cure of infection in the country has gone up to 90.99 percent. Also Read – Amid Corona epidemic, Election Commission conducts Bihar elections on ‘own faith’: Arora

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, a total of 80,40,203 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported so far in the country. At the same time, after the death of 517 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,20,527. The death rate of Kovid-19 in the country is 1.49 percent. Also Read – Amazing: Kovid-19 infected woman gave birth to twins, was childless for many years

According to the data, 6,03,687 people are still under treatment in the country, which is 7.5 percent of the total cases. Also Read – DGCA bans international flights till next month

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,65,63,440 samples of Kovid-19 were tested till October 28, of which 10,75,760 samples were tested only on Wednesday.

In India, the number of infected on 20 August had crossed 20 lakh, on 23 August 30 million and on 5 September the number of infected had crossed 40 lakh. On the other hand, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September and 70 lakh on 11 October.

