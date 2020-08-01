Coronavirus Cases in India: 764 people lost their lives in 24 hours from Corona, more than 57 thousand infected

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. Accordingly, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, Corona 764 people have died and 57,117 people have been infected in the country. There are 5,65,103 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 16,95,988 corona cases have been reported in the whole country so far. Let us know that so far a total of 36,511 people have died due to corona infection. Also Read – Corona virus reaches Chief Minister’s residence, Hemant Soren’s wife’s driver and secretary Corona infected

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,50,966. At the same time, 14,994 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 10,705. Also, the death toll is 3963 people. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,968. At the same time, the death toll is 3935. Also Read – Lockdown Extends: Extended lockdown period in Odisha, everything will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday

Single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases & 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Lockdown in UP: Section 144 applied along with lockdown in UP, all programs up to 31 August canceled Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured / discharged & 36,511 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/GREXC59OCy – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 9814. So far 98 deaths have been confirmed here. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 34,968. The death toll has reached 1630 here. While in West Bengal, the number of 20,233 infected have been confirmed, the death toll has reached 1581.