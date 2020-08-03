Coronavirus Cases in India: 771 people died from corona in 24 hours, more than 52 thousand infected

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, 771 people have died and 52,972 people have been infected with Corona in the last 24 hours. There are 5,79,357 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 18,03,696 corona cases have been reported in the whole country. Let us know that a total of 37,364 people have died due to corona infection so far. Also Read – Shuttler PV Sindhu gave a big statement about playing in the empty stadium, said – We have no audience…

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,48,843. At the same time, the death of 15,576 people has been confirmed so far. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,356. Also, the number of deaths has been 4004 people. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,998 active cases. At the same time, the death toll is 4132.

Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 1,186,203 cured / discharged / migrated & 38,135 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OKfjsgwyC9 – ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 10,415. So far, 105 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 38,023. The death toll has reached 1730 here. In West Bengal, the number of 21,108 infected have been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 1678.