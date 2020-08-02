Coronavirus Cases in India: 853 people killed in 24 hours due to corona virus, more than 54 thousand infected

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. Accordingly, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 853 people have died and 54,736 people have been infected with Corona in the country. There are 5,67,730 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 17,50,724 corona cases have been reported in the whole country. Let us know that a total of 37,364 people have died due to corona infection so far. Also Read – Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad: Limits opened but know Section 144, new rules implemented, otherwise legal action will be taken

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,49,520. At the same time, the death of 15,316 people has been confirmed so far. The number of infected in Delhi is 10.596. Also, the death toll is 3983. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,738 active cases. At the same time, the death toll is 4034.

India's COVID tally crosses 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total # COVID19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured / discharged / migrated & 37,364 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/WXGdKfaHUW

– ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 10,183. So far 101 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 36.037. The death toll has reached 1677 here. While the number of 20,631 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 1629.