Coronavirus Cases in India: 861 people lost their lives in 24 hours from Corona, more than 64 thousand infected

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In this way, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 861 people have died and 64,399 people have been infected with Corona in the country. There are 6,28,747 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 14,80,885 people have been cured by treating all over the country. Explain that so far a total of 43.379 people have died due to corona infection.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,355. At the same time, 17,367 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 10,667. Also, the death toll of 4098 people has died. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,481 active cases. The death toll is 4808.

The number of infected in Assam is 16,983. So far 140 deaths have been confirmed here. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 46,177. The death toll has reached 2028 here. While the number of 25,486 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2005.