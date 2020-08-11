Coronavirus Cases in India: 871 people died of corona infection in 24 hours, situation in these states is critical

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, 871 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, this figure of death was 1007. At the same time 53,601 people have been found infected in 24 hours. There are 6,39,929 active cases of corona virus in the country. At the same time, 15,83,490 people have been cured by treating all over the country. So far, a total of 45,257 people have died due to corona infection. Also Read – Famous Poet Relief Indouri became a victim of Corona, himself tweeted and said – pray let me beat it

In case of states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,48,042. At the same time, the death of 18,050 people has been confirmed so far. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,346. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,131 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,099. The death toll at the same time is 5041. Also Read – Punjab Coronavirus: 20 more people died in Punjab due to Corona virus infection, about one thousand new cases a day

Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. Also Read – UP Deputy CM deteriorates, blood comes out from nose during meeting The # COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured / discharged / migrated & 45,257 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/cFngz89iaN – ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 18,000. So far, 151 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 47,878. The death toll has reached 2120 here. While the number of 26,031 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 2100.