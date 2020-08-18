Coronavirus Cases in India: 876 people killed in 24 hours, millions infected so far

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country is not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, 876 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 55,079 people have been found infected. There are 6,73,166 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 27,02,743 people in the country have been treated and cured. At the same time, the death toll has reached 51,797. Also Read – PM Cares Fund brought ‘Supreme Decision’ – refusal to direct money transfer to NDRF

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,55,579. At the same time, 20,265 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,852. Also, the number of people who died is 4,214. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,122. At the same time, the death toll is 5886.

The number of infected in Assam is 22,736. So far 197 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 50,893. The death toll has reached 2515 here. While the number of 27,402 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2473.