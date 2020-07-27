Coronavirus Cases In India: About 50 thousand people infected with corona in 24 hours, statistics are scary

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, 49,931 infected corona have been found in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the death of 708 people has been confirmed. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 14,35,453 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 4,85,114. Let me tell you that this is the largest figure of infection in a day. Also Read – Corona virus is not stopping in Brazil, more than 87 thousand people have died so far

If we talk about the states, the number of corona infected in Maharashtra has reached 3,75,799. At the same time, the death of 13,656 people has been confirmed. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi has reached 1,30,606. Also, the death toll has reached 3827. The number of infected in Tamil Nadu has reached 2,13,723. At the same time, the death toll is 3494.

India's COVID tally cross 14 Lakhs mark with 708 deaths & highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours. Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured / discharged / migrated & 32,771 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/WbumsPdukU – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The number of infected in Assam has reached 26,772. So far 64 deaths have been confirmed. The number of infected in Uttar Pradesh has reached 66,988. The death toll has reached 1426 here. While the number of 58,718 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 1372.