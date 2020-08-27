Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona breaks all records, 75000 new cases revealed in 24 hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. In this case, according to the data released by the Health Department, 1023 people have been killed in the country from Corona in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 75,760 people have been found infected. There are 7,25,991 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 60,472 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Please tell that the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 33 lakh. Also Read – Why did the team of doctors arrived on the set of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, there is something wrong with Salman Khan’s show?

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,73,195. At the same time, the death of 22,089 people has been confirmed. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 12,520. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,347. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,362. At the same time, the death toll is 6,839.

The number of infected in Assam is 19,535. So far, 274 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 51,317. The death toll has reached 3149 here. While the number of 26,954 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 2964.