Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona figures not improving, 944 deaths in 24 hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country is not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 944 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 63,489 people have been found infected in 24 hours. There are 6,77,444 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 25,89,682 people have been cured so far in the country. At the same time, the death toll has reached 49,980.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,56,719. At the same time, the death of 19,749 people has been confirmed. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 11,489. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,188 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,213. The death toll is 5641.

The number of infected in Assam is 22,090. So far 182 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 51,437. The death toll has reached 2393 here. In West Bengal, the number of 27,219 infected have been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 2377.