Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona infection at peak, more than 40 thousand infected in one day, 681 killed

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, the shocking figures of Corona have been revealed even today by the Health Department. In the last 24 hours, 40,425 infected corona have been found in the country. At the same time, the death of 681 people has been confirmed. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 11,18,043 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 3,90,459.

If we talk about the states, the number of corona infected in Maharashtra has reached 3,10,455. At the same time, the death of 11,854 people has been confirmed so far. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi has reached 1,22,793. Also, the death toll has reached 3628. The number of infected in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,70,693. At the same time, the death toll is 2481.



India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 11 lakh mark with highest single day spike of 40,425 new cases & 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured / discharged / migrated & 27,497 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Zf5TOgWYuS – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The number of infected in Assam has reached 23,999. So far 57 deaths have been confirmed. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of infected has reached 49,247. The death toll has reached 1146 here. While the number of 42,487 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 1112.