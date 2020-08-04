Coronavirus Cases in India: Corona killed 803 people in 24 hours, millions of people infected

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 803 people have died due to corona in the country and 52,050 people have been infected. There are 5,86,298 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 18,55,746 corona cases have been reported in the whole country. Please tell that till now a total of 38,938 people have died due to corona infection. Also Read – Former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah Corona positive, told by tweet am admitted to hospital

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,324. At the same time, the death of 15,842 people has been confirmed. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,207. Also, the death toll has been 4021. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,698 active cases. At the same time the death toll is 4241.

Single-day spike of 52,050 positive cases & 803 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's # COVID19 tally rises to 18,55,746 including 586298 active cases, 1230510 cured / discharged / migrated & 38938 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/HVt5wRKeFy – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 11,738. So far 109 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 40,191. The death toll has reached 1778 here. While the number of 21,683 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 1731.