Coronavirus Cases in India: Corona killed more than thousand people in 24 hours, more than 64 thousand infected

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1092 people have died in the country from Corona. At the same time 64,531 people have been found infected. There are 6,76,514 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 52,889 people have died due to infection so far in the country.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,56,920. At the same time, 20,687 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 11,068. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,226 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,860. The death toll at the same time is 6007.

The number of infected in Assam is 23,704. So far 203 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 50,242. The death toll has reached 2585 here. While the number of 27,535 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2528.