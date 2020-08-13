Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona not stopping in the country, 942 people died in 24 hours

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, 942 people have been killed in the last 24 hours due to corona in the country. At the same time, 66,999 people have been found infected in 24 hours. At the same time there are 6,53,622 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 16,95,982 people have been cured so far in the country. At the same time, the death toll has reached 47,033. Also Read – Ministry of Education gave clear instructions to universities all over the country to conduct final year examination

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,820. At the same time, the death of 18,650 people has been confirmed. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,946. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,153. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,929. At the same time the death toll is 5278.

Spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The # COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/pZqVRf5uJR – ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 21,629. So far 161 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 49,347. The death toll has reached 2203 here. While the number of 26,003 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2203.