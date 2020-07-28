Entertainment

Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona wreaks havoc, 654 killed in 24 hours, thousands infected

July 28, 2020
new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, 47,704 infected corona have been found in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the death of 654 people has been confirmed. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 14,83,157 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 4,96,988. Let me tell you that this is the largest figure of infection in a day. Also Read – Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Big success in the war against Corona, vaccine final trial to be held at these 5 places in the country

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,896. At the same time, the death of 13,883 people has been confirmed. In Delhi, there are 10,994 active cases of infected people. Also, the number of deaths has been 3853 people. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,896 active cases. At the same time, the death toll is 3571. Also Read – Big worry ends for retiring employees, Modi government gave this good news

The number of infected in Assam is 8088. So far 86 deaths have been confirmed here. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 26,204. The death toll has reached 1456 here. In West Bengal, the number of 19,502 infected people has been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 1411.

