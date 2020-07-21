Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona’s havoc continues, more than 37 thousand infected in 24 hours, these states have bad condition

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In this case, according to the data released by the Health Department, 37,148 infected corona have been found in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the death of 587 people has been confirmed. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 11,55,191 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 4,02,529. Also Read – Sharad Pawar’s statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: Uma Bharti

If we talk about the states, the number of corona infected in Maharashtra has reached 3,18,695. At the same time, it has confirmed the death of 12,030 people. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi has reached 1,23,747. Also, the death toll has reached 3663. The number of infected in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,75,678. At the same time, the death toll is 2551.

Spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured / discharged / migrated and 28084 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/iuKN63EYtV – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

The number of infected in Assam has reached 25,382. So far, 58 deaths have been confirmed. The number of infected in Uttar Pradesh has reached 51,160. The death toll has reached 1192 here. While the number of 44,769 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 1147.