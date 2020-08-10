Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona’s worst phase in the country, more than 1000 people died in 24 hours

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In this case, according to the data released by the Health Department, 1,007 people died due to corona in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time when the death toll has crossed 1000. At the same time, 62,064 people have been infected in 24 hours. There are 6,34,945 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 15,35,744 people have been cured by treating all over the country. Explain that so far a total of 44,386 people have died due to corona infection. Also Read – IPL 2020: Brett Lee advised cricketers playing in IPL to play play cards and learn guitar in UAE, know the reason

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,45,865. At the same time, 17,757 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,729. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,111. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,336. The death toll at the same time is 4927.

Single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The # COVID19 tally rises to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured / discharged / migrated & 44,386 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/K3wcsEuAy5 – ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 16,367. So far 145 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 47,890. The death toll has reached 2069 here. While the number of 26,375 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 2059.