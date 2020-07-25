Coronavirus cases in India cross 13 lakhs, about 49 thousand new cases in 24 hours

new Delhi: Due to the epidemic of corona virus infection in the country today, at 8 am on Saturday, the total number of infected patients has crossed 13 lakh. In the last 24 hours, about 49 thousand new cases have been reported and 757 people have died. So far, 31,358 people have died due to Corona virus infection in India. Also Read – Corona spreading rapidly in Bihar, more than 5 thousand cases only in Patna

Let us tell you that a day before today, a record 49,310 cases were reported and total cases of infection increased to 12,87,945 on Friday. Also Read – 885 new cases of Kovid-19 in Kerala, will there be complete lockdown again? .., CM said this

According to the Union Health Ministry, 48,916 new cases of corona virus were reported in India in the last 24 hours and there were 757 deaths. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the country now stands at 13,36,861, including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 fine / discharge / displaced cases and 31,358 deaths. Also Read – Corona in Madhya Pradesh: Corona clouds becoming darker in MP, 736 new cases, total 2,839 containment zones in the state

49,310 cases came a day ago

In India, a record 49,310 cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Friday and the total cases of infection reached 12,87,945 on Friday, while 8,17,208 people had recovered from the disease. By 8 am Friday, the number of dead due to the epidemic had risen to 30,601 with the death of 740 more people. Till yesterday, 4,40,135 people were infected with Corona virus infection in the country.