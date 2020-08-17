Entertainment

Coronavirus Cases In India: Horror figures of corona exposed every day, 941 people killed in 24 hours

August 17, 2020
new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country is not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 941 people have died in the country from Corona. At the same time, 657,982 people have been found infected in 24 hours. There are 6,76,900 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 26,47,664 people have been cured so far in the country. At the same time, the death toll has reached 50,921. Also Read – New elections postponed for four weeks in New Zealand in view of recent Corona cases

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,58,705. At the same time, 20,037 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 10,823. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,196 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 54,019. At the same time, the death toll is 5766. Also Read – After Lockdown, liquor shops will open in this city from Tuesday, only 500 people will get tokens

The number of infected in Assam is 21,471. So far 189 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 51,537. The death toll has reached 2449 here. While the number of 27,299 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2428.

