Coronavirus Cases In India: Number Of Corona Infections Across 32 Lakhs, More Than Thousand Killed In 24 Hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1059 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 67,151 people have been found infected. There are 7,07,267 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 59,449 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 32 lakh.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,66,239. At the same time, the death of 22,794 people has been confirmed. The number of infected in Delhi is 11,998. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,330 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,128. The death toll is 6,721.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured / discharged / migrated & 59,449 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/pfoJqCg2FY – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 19,518. So far 260 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 49,575. The death toll has reached 3059 here. While the number of 27,349 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2909.