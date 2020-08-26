Entertainment

Coronavirus Cases In India: Number Of Corona Infections Across 32 Lakhs, More Than Thousand Killed In 24 Hours

August 26, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1059 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 67,151 people have been found infected. There are 7,07,267 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 59,449 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 32 lakh. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: SOP ready to start service, these facilities will not be available on commencement of operations …

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,66,239. At the same time, the death of 22,794 people has been confirmed. The number of infected in Delhi is 11,998. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,330 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,128. The death toll is 6,721. Also Read – School Reopening News in Hindi: When will the schools be opened? Union Education Minister gave this answer …

The number of infected in Assam is 19,518. So far 260 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 49,575. The death toll has reached 3059 here. While the number of 27,349 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2909.

