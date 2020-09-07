Coronavirus Cases In India: Number of infected reached 42 million, about 91 thousand new cases in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1016 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time 90,802 people have been found infected. There are 8,82,542 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 71,642 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that in the country so far, more than 42 lakh corona virus cases have been reported. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Russian government going to provide vaccine to common people

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,36,208. At the same time, 26,604 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 20,909. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,567 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 31,635. The death toll is 7,836.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,273. So far, 360 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 61,625. The death toll has reached 3920 here. At the same time, the number of 23,218 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, while the death toll has reached 3562.