Coronavirus Cases In India: Over 5 lakh active cases in the country, 768 people lost their lives in 24 hours

new Delhi: Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In this case, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, Corona 768 people have died in the country. There are 5,09,447 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 9,88,030 people have been cured in the whole country. Let us know that a total of 34,193 people have died due to corona infection so far.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,44,998. At the same time, 14,165 people have been confirmed dead. In Delhi, there are 10,887 active cases of infected people. Also, the number of deaths has been 3881. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,073. At the same time, the death toll is 3659.

The number of infected in Assam is 8241. So far, 88 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 27,934. The death toll has reached 1497 here. At the same time, the number of 19,493 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, while the death toll has reached 1449.