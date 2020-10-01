Coronavirus Cases in India: September became worse in Corona era, see how all the records are broken in statistics

new Delhi: Corona figures are now slowly declining in the country. But September has been the worst month for the Corona epidemic. Because the highest number of deaths occurred in this month and in the same month, the highest number of corona cases were reported. Like this, in September, the condition got worse from corona. In September itself, the number of infected people was above 95 thousand per day. At times, these cases also happened 98 thousand per day. At the same time, more than 1200 people died every day. Also Read – School, College Reopen Latest News: States will be relaxed in the decision to open schools, colleges from this day, they will have to take permission to go to the institute.

If we talk about infection statistics in the month of September, a total of 61,45,291 corona infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Of this, 25,24,046 cases alone are in the month of September. That is, there has been an increase of 69.70% in the transition graph. During this time, an average of 8,036 corona cases were being reported daily in the country. At the same time, India overtook Brazil and other countries in the case of infection and India was second only to the US after being affected by the epidemic. This month the epidemic in India broke the records of the whole world and one day 97,894 corona infection cases were also seen.

If we look at the epidemic deaths in September, a total of 96,318 people have died due to corona infection so far, out of which 31,849 people have died in September alone. In September, this figure increased to 49.40 percent. There were only two days in this month when less than 1000 people died. Otherwise, more than 1000 people died the other day. If we talk about average deaths, then 1098 people die on average.

However, this month the testing figures were also increased. A total of 7,31,10,041 people have been corona tested so far in the country. Of this, 3,07,33,667 Kovid has been tested in the month of September itself. That is, there was a 72 percent increase in testing of Corona in the month of September. If we talk about the average testing, then 10,59,782 people were tested daily.