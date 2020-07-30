Coronavirus Cases In India: The biggest impact of Karona in these states, more than 50 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In this way, according to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, Corona 775 people have died and 52,123 people have been infected in the country. There are 5,28,242 active cases of corona virus. At the same time, 10,20,582 people have been cured in the whole country. Let us know that a total of 34,968 people have died due to corona infection so far. Also Read – ‘Bahubali’ director SS Rajamouli Corona positive, quarantine at home

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,46,433. At the same time, 14,463 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 10,770. Also, the death toll of 3907 people has died. The number of infected cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,490. At the same time the death toll is 3741. Also Read – ITR deadline extended: date for filing income tax returns extended, here is the last date

Single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases & 775 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Covid-19 Test Guidelines: If you are in this state then pay attention, this document is now required to be near to check the corona Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured / discharged & 34,968 deaths: Health Ministry https://t.co/ZakSSmhbNf pic.twitter.com/H5ktC0mvs7 – ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 8371. So far 92 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 29,997. The death toll has reached 1530 here. In West Bengal, the number of 19,652 infected people has been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 1490.