Coronavirus Cases In India: The most frightening figure ever revealed, more than thousand deaths in 24 hours

new Delhi: The figures of corona infection in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. According to this, according to the data released by the Health Department, 45,720 infected corona have been found in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,129 people have been confirmed dead. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 12,38,635 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 4,26,167. Let us tell you that this is the largest figure of infection and death in a day.

If we talk about the states, the number of corona infected in Maharashtra has reached 3,37,607. At the same time, the death of 12,556 people has been confirmed so far. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi has reached 1,26,323. With this, the death toll has reached 3719. The number of infected in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,86,492. The death toll is 3144.

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hrs Total # COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 incl 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured / discharged / migrated & 29,861deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/PsNwAozRT0 – ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

The number of infected in Assam has reached 26,772. So far 64 deaths have been confirmed. The number of infected in Uttar Pradesh has reached 55,588. The death toll has reached 1263 here. At the same time, the number of 49,321 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, while the death toll has reached 1221.