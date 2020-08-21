Coronavirus Cases In India: The most frightening figures of corona that came the next day, about 69 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The statistics of corona infection in the country are increasing day by day. In such a situation, according to the data released by the Health Department, 983 people have died from corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 68,898 people have been found infected. There are 6,92,028 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, 54,849 people have died due to infection in the country. Also Read – Viral: 107-year-old grandmother defeated Corona, had spine surgery a few days ago

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,62,806. At the same time, 21,359 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 11,271. Also, the number of people who died is 4,257 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,283. At the same time, the death toll is 6,239.

The number of infected in Assam is 22,711. So far 221 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 48,511. The death toll has reached 2733 here. While the number of 27,696 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 2634.