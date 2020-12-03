Coronavirus Cases in India update: more than 11 lakh sampled tests, 35551 positive, total cases exceeded lakhs

Coronavirus Cases in India Update: Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country. More than 11 lakh sample tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, out of which more than 35 thousand cases were found positive. On Thursday, it crossed the 95 lakhs, of which 89.73 lakh people got infection-free and the recovery rate of patients increased to 94.11 percent. Also Read – Delhi Corona Update: Nearly 4000 new cases of corona and 82 deaths in Delhi, the number of infected reached 5,78,324

According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o'clock in the morning, after the arrival of 35,551 new cases of Kovid-19 in one day, the infection cases in the country increased to 95,34,964. At the same time, after the death of 526 more people, the death toll increased to 1,38,648.

According to the data, with 89,73,373 people becoming infection-free in the country, the recovery rate of patients increased to 94.11 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent.

The number of people still under treatment in the country is less than five lakhs. There are 4,22,943 people undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country, which is 4.44 percent of the total cases.

In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till December 2, 14,35,57,647 samples were tested for Kovid-19, out of which 11,11,698 samples were tested on Wednesday.

