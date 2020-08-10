Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka: Corona vulnerable to Karnataka, number of active cases more than Delhi

Bengaluru: Active cases in the state reached close to 80,000 on Sunday, with 5,985 new cases of corona infection reported in Karnataka. Health officials gave this information. Officials said that with the addition of new cases, the number of active patients in the state rose to 80,973 and the total number of infected reached 1.78 lakh. In the capital city of Bengaluru, the number of infected reached 74,185, of which 33,815 are active patients. Also Read – Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: 12,248 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra, 390 people died

Meanwhile, 107 people died due to the virus, with the death toll from Corona in the state being 3,198. It is a matter of relief that 4,670 patients were discharged, taking the total number of those who got infection free to 93,908. Out of 1.78 lakh patients in the state, 80,973 are active and 678 are admitted in ICUs of various hospitals.

In Bangalore alone, 1,948 cases of infection were reported and 22 patients died due to the epidemic. So far 1,240 people have died in Bangalore from Kovid-19. After the death of 107 patients on Sunday, the number of dead in the state has increased to 3,198.