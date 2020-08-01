Coronavirus Cases in MP: Unconditional condition in Indore, capital after Indore

Bhopal: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in Madhya Pradesh. After Indore, now the number of patients in the capital Bhopal is also increasing rapidly. This is why the government has become more serious about Bhopal. The attitude of the government has also become stricter. Action is being taken on ministers and public representatives who do not apply masks. If we look at the situation of corona infects in the state, then it shows that the number of patients has reached close to 31 thousand. In terms of number of patients, Indore is at number one, where the total number of patients is 7216, while Bhopal is at number two. The number of patients here is 6313. But in the last few days more patients are coming out in Bhopal than in Indore. Also Read – Toll free number will be released in every district for information about Corona in Bihar, 24 hours will get doctors facility

A ten-day full ban has been done in Bhopal by taking Corona. This will continue till August 4, but still the number of patients in Bhopal is increasing rapidly. More patients are coming out in Bhopal than in Indore. On Friday, 208 patients appeared in Bhopal and the total number of patients has increased to 6313. Apart from this, 112 patients have increased in Indore. On Thursday, 233 patients appeared in Bhopal and 84 patients in Indore. Similarly, on Wednesday, 199 patients appeared in Bhepal and 74 in Indore. On Tuesday, 170 patients were found in Bhepal and 73 in Indore. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine: Pune company allows human trials of corona vaccine, 1600 people ready

Looking at the situation of about a month from now, that is 30 June, it is found that the total number of patients in Bhopal was 2789 and less patients were coming from Indore, then the number of patients in Indore was 4709. Now the total patients are 6313 in Bhopal and 7328 in Indore. Along with this, the recovery rate of Bhopal was also good in June, where 25 patients had appeared on 30th June, while 105 patients had gone to the house after getting healthy. At the same time, on July 30, 233 patients came and 190 healthy patients went to their homes. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: 764 people lost their lives in 24 hours due to corona, more than 57 thousand infected

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already expressed concern over the increasing number of patients in Bhopal and is constantly urging people to use social distancing and masks. Now the attitude of the government is strict. Chief Minister Chouhan said in clear words that “any person, be it Chief Minister, Minister, Public Representative or Officer, if they do not follow it then action will be taken.” It is mandatory for everyone to take these precautions to end the corona. ” He told the ministers that “Do not undertake any public tour till August 14, hold meetings through VC, hold virtual rallies, do not meet more than five persons at once even at your residence”. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohammad Suleman has informed that antigen tests have also been started in Bhopal. Due to this, a large number of corona tests will be done now and soon.

On one side in Bhopal, while private hospitals are being converted into Kovid centers, the hotel is being converted into a quarantine center by making paid quarantine arrangements. Collector Avinash Lavania told that “Apart from free treatment of corona treatment and quarantine in Bhopal, now paid system has also started in private sector.” Welcoming the decision not to put a mask on ministers and public representatives with a ban on rallies and events, Congress MP Vivek Tankha said, “Why do you make such announcements that you can never fulfill, CM Sahib. Can you imagine the action taken by the state Home Minister, Narendra Mishra, who has never been seen wearing a mask? Some smart people understand their identity by not wearing masks. “