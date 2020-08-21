Coronavirus Cases in Noida: Control of corona in Noida! Not a single death in last 20 days

Coronavirus Cases in Noida: Corona’s condition in Noida city adjoining Delhi is constantly improving. In Gautam Budh district, 125 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in one day till Friday morning, while 126 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment in 24 hours. So far 43 people have died in the district due to Kovid-19 and not a single case of death due to infection has been reported in the last 20 days. An official gave this information. Also Read – Viral: 107-year-old grandmother defeated Corona, had spine surgery a few days ago

District Monitoring Officer Dr. Manoj Kashyap said that 125 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported till Friday morning. He told that till now 6,901 people have been found infected with Kovid-19 in the district. Also Read – Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Lockdown in UP due to rising cases of Corona from tonight, these rules have to be accepted, otherwise…

He said that out of these 6,065 people have recovered and gone home during treatment, while 793 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals here. So far 43 people have died due to corona virus in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Also Read – Migrant Workers: Thousands of migrant laborers returning daily, it is difficult to feed children…

Kashyap said that the patients of Corona virus, who have been found today, have been admitted to various hospitals here and their treatment has started.

He told that the places where patients have been found, the district administration is doing prohibition zone, sanitization etc. He said that so far 1,25,607 people have been investigated for Kovid-19.

According to the official, the recovery rate of corona virus infected in the district is around 86.65 percent, while the death rate is 0.62 percent.

He told that no one has died in the district due to corona virus in the last 20 days. This is a relief for the district Gautam Buddha Nagar.