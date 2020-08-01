Coronavirus Cases In Telangana: Corona havoc not stopping in Telangana, more than 2 thousand cases occurred in 1 day

Hyderabad: 2,083 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in one day in Telangana on Saturday. After the new figures, the total number of infections in the state has gone up to 64,786. For the first time in the state, 2,000 cases have been registered in a single day, which is the highest ever. Earlier, 1,924 cases were reported in the state. In the last 24 hours, till 8 pm on Friday night, 11 people died due to the virus. With this, the death toll rose to 530. Also Read – Toll free number will be released in every district for information about Corona in Bihar, 24 hours will get doctors facility

Health officials claimed that the death rate in the state was 0.81 percent lower than the national average of 2.18 percent. 576 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Greater Hyderabad. At the same time, 228 and 197 new cases have been reported in both the districts of Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri respectively. There have been 101 new cases in Sangareddy, another district that shares its border with Greater Hyderabad. Also Read – Eid Al Adah: Roads of MP’s capital Bhopal were seen on Bakrid too

108 and 134 new cases have been reported in two other districts Karimnagar and Warangal Urban respectively. 73 new cases have been reported in Nizamabad. In many other districts, the number of cases is increasing continuously. According to a media bulletin released on Saturday by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, more than 21,000 tests were conducted for the second consecutive day. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine: Pune company allows human trials of corona vaccine, 1600 people ready