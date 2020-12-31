Coronavirus cases rise again in the country, 21,821 new cases reported in 24 hours

India, COVID-19 cases, death toll, coronavirus latest news: Amidst the arrival of COVID-19 new Warrant Strain in the country, the number of cases which have come up in the last 24 hours at 8 am on Thursday, ie on 31 December 2020, has again seen a slight increase. Please tell that yesterday, on December 30, 20,549 new cases were reported. Today, 21,821 new cases of Kovid-19, which came in the last 24 hours, have been registered at 8 am on Thursday and so far the total number of people caught in the corona virus infection in India has been 12 million, 66 thousand 674. According to the data, the number of patients under treatment of Kovid-19 is less than three lakhs for the 10th consecutive day. Also read – Indian women’s cricket team’s tour of Australia postponed due to Covid-19, CA confirmed

India reports 21,821 new COVID-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Also Read – Church programs will end by 9 pm, plan is something like New Year Total cases: 1,02,66,674 Also Read – Out of 96 people who returned to Patna from England, 71 were missing due to Bihar administration Active cases: 2,57,656 Total recoveries: 98,60,280 Death toll: 1,48,738 pic.twitter.com/hKm8A2aBHO – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, 21,821 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in India in the last 24 hours, while 26,139 patients have been cured of corona virus infection. In the last 24 hours, 299 people have died due to infection of Kovid-19. So far the number of active patients is 2,57,656, while the total number of cured patients is 98,60,280 and the total figure of deaths has been 1,48,738.

Current status of corona virus infection on 31 December 2020

Total cases: 1,02,66,674

Active patients: 2,57,656

Total recoveries: 98,60,280

Death toll: 1,48,738

According to the Union Ministry of Health, a total of 1,02,66,674 cases of Corona virus infection have been registered in the country so far. So far the number of active patients is 2,57,656, while the total number of cured patients is 98,60,280 and the total figure of deaths has been 1,48,738.

On December 30, 20,549 new cases of infection were reported.

Let us know that after the arrival of 20,549 new cases of Corona virus infection in India on 30th December, the total number of infected people increased to 1,02,44,852, while the number of cured people increased to 98.34 lakhs. . The national rate of recovery from the infection was 95.99 percent. Till yesterday, the number of dead had increased to 1,48,439 after the death of 286 more patients.

The number of such infected people increased

– On August 7, the number of infected people exceeded 20 lakhs.

– Over 30 lakhs on 23 August

– Beyond 40 lakhs on 5 September

– Beyond 50 lakhs on 16 September

– Beyond 60 Lakhs on 28 September

– Beyond 11 million on 11 October

– Beyond 80 Lakhs on 29 October

– 90 million cross on 20 November

– Crossing one crore on 19 December