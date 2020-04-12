Coronavirus causes ache, grief for many as Canadians mark Easter

High Minister Justin Trudeau and totally different leaders across the nation are taking a unprecedented day off from updating the nation on the COVID-19 catastrophe as Canadians rejoice Easter on Sunday.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
High Minister Justin Trudeau and totally different leaders across the nation are taking a unprecedented day off from updating the nation on the COVID-19 catastrophe as Canadians rejoice Easter on Sunday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment