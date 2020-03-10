Coronavirus Concerns Prompt ‘Jeopardy!’, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Tape Without Live Audiences

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” is not going to tape in entrance of dwell audiences within the close to time period, an individual aware of the scenario tells Selection, because the continued unfold of coronavirus poses a threat to friends in addition to immunocompromised “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who final 12 months was identified with Stage four pancreatic most cancers.

Each Sony Photos Tv exhibits are at present scheduled to tape episodes via mid-April on the studio’s Culver Metropolis lot.

The studio’s cautiousness is available in response to a number of elements, per the supply, together with: Trebek’s well being, since his situation places him at higher threat of contracting the sickness; the present’s dwell viewers, which generally tends to skew older; and out-of-town viewers members, many of whom journey by air to attend the taping.

There are so far 423 whole confirmed instances within the U.S., in accordance to the Facilities for Illness Management, 29 of which had been unfold from individual to individual. These in danger of changing into very sick from coronavirus embody older adults and those that have “critical continual medical circumstances,” says the company.

ABC, NBC and CBS so far haven’t modified their talk-show protocols, however considerations about coronavirus — or COVID-19, as additionally it is identified — have been steadily hammering the business. Following a slew of cancellations from the likes of Amazon Studios, Netflix, Starz, Fb, AMC and others, the Metropolis of Austin finally canceled annual tech, music and leisure competition SXSW on Friday. And Quibi canceled its pink carpet launch occasion on April 5 “out of an abundance of warning” amid the growing quantity of confirmed instances.