Coronavirus Concerns Spur Savannah Guthrie to Anchor ‘Today’ From Home

Savannah Guthrie is the most recent member of the “In the present day” anchor group to keep at dwelling as one of many nation’s best-known morning applications grapples with the unfold of coronavirus throughout the U.S.

“We’ve determined to ask Savannah to do the present from dwelling tomorrow. She has a ‘tremendous gentle’ sore throat and NBC’s docs are advising that anybody who doesn’t really feel 1000% ought to earn a living from home. (This is applicable to EVERYONE!) So, she’s going to mannequin the hyper-vigilance we’re asking for proper now and do exactly that,” stated NBC Information president Noah Oppenheim in a be aware to workers Tuesday night. “Many people have labored carefully with Savannah these previous few weeks – particularly at TODAY – and I need to guarantee you that, per NBC’s docs and all of the related public well being authorities, Savannah’s present standing doesn’t imply any of you’re at any better danger, you’ll be able to completely nonetheless come to work and don’t want to take any extra precautions – past these we’re all already taking – due to this. I do know you’ll all be a part of me in hoping she’s again quickly.”

Guthrie joins co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who haven’t come to Studio 1A since a manufacturing staffer on the 9 a.m. hour of the NBC morning franchise examined constructive for coronavirus.

Hoda Kotb is predicted to proceed to anchor this system from the present’s dwelling studio at NBC Information New York facility.

In a put up made through Twitter and Instagram, Guthrie informed followers “I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my home! In an abundance of warning, and to mannequin the tremendous vigilance the CDC has requested of all of us, I’m staying dwelling as a result of I’ve a gentle sore throat and runny nostril.” She added: “This was the recommendation of NBC’s excellent medical group and my bosses. I really feel good and am certain I will probably be again very quickly – however throughout today, it’s on all of us to be additional cautious and caring of these round us.”

Hello everyone! Effectively, this will probably be a primary. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my home! In an abundance of warning, and to mannequin the tremendous vigilance the CDC has requested of all of us, I’m staying dwelling as a result of I’ve a gentle sore throat and runny nostril. half of — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

This was the recommendation of NBC’s excellent medical group and my bosses. I really feel good and am certain I will probably be again very quickly – however throughout today, it’s on all of us to be additional cautious and caring of these round us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement! — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

“In the present day” has been shifting day by day as NBC Information cope with coronavirus amongst its worker base. In the interim, NBC Information will air a dwell information phase on the high of the present’s 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours after which fill the remaining time with taped segments.

A number of “In the present day” staffers have been already off earlier than the nation began coping with the contagion. Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, who co-anchor the 9 a.m. hour with Melvin and Roker, are on maternity go away and medical go away, respectively. And Jenna Hager Bush, who co-anchors the 10 a.m. hour with Kotb, was scheduled to be off this week. NBC Information stopped all dwell viewers exercise across the “In the present day” studios final week.