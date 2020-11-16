Coronavirus: Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s condition serious from Kovid-19, admitted in Medanta’s ICU

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Cell (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. This information was given by his family on Sunday. Patel was found infected with Kovid-19 a few weeks ago. Also Read – Amit Shah convened meeting today on the growing cases of Corona in Delhi, LG Baijal, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Kejriwal will be included

Patel’s family said that his condition is stable and he is under the supervision of doctors. Many Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, have wished the treasurer to get well soon. Patel (71) tweeted on October 1 that he has been infected with the corona virus. Also Read – Covid in Delhi: Delhi government tightens on Corona cases, CM Kejriwal can talk to Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal tweeted on Sunday, “On behalf of the family we would like to tell that Ahmed Patel was infected with Kovid-19 a few weeks back. He is now admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon (Gurugram) for further treatment. ” Also Read – Chhattisgarh Corona News: Corona infection confirmed in 716 people in Chhattisgarh, more than 2 lakh 10 thousand infected so far

He said, “His condition is stable and he remains under the supervision of doctors … We urge you to pray for his speedy recovery.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Hum Ahmad Patel ji soon Wish to be fully healthy. The party needs his guidance at every step. “

Describing Patel as an ‘extraordinary figure in Indian politics’, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “I have been an admirer of his extraordinary characteristics and I wish him well soon.” He has won many big victories, praying that this is another victory. “

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, “Very concerned for my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel and pray for his good health.” All of you pray for his speedy recovery. “

Many Congress leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tiwari and Sachin Pilot wished Patel to get well soon.

It is worth mentioning that many Congress leaders including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi have been infected with Kovid-19 earlier. Apart from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, many Union ministers have also been infected with the corona virus.