Coronavirus: Corona wreaks havoc in Delhi, now environment minister in Kejriwal government Gopal Rai infected with Kovid

new Delhi: The spread of corona in the national capital Delhi is spreading fast. These days, most cases of corona infection in the whole country are coming from Delhi itself. Now the Minister of Environment and senior party leader in the Delhi government, Minister Gopal Rai, has been confirmed to be infected with Corona virus on Thursday.

He himself tweeted about his corona virus infection. After being found corona positive, he asked people to take care of themselves.

After initial symptoms, corona test was done, which has been reported positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care of them and get them tested. – Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

He is admitted at Max Hospital in Saket. He is the third minister of the Delhi government to be infected with the Corona virus. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have been infected. An official said that Rai met party workers on Diwali. He did not participate in the all-party meeting due to ill health.

A meeting was called on 19 November on the status of Kovid-19 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rai said in a tweet that after seeing the initial symptoms, he underwent an investigation in which the infection was confirmed. The environment minister has recently urged those who come in contact to conduct an inquiry.