Coronavirus / Covid-19 Vaccine: Major announcement of Serum Institute of India, to be given for one dose of Corona vaccine in India

Coronavirus / Covid-19 Vaccine: These days the outbreak of Coronavirus is increasing. In such a situation, everyone is waiting for the corona vaccine. All countries are trying to prepare Corona's vaccine. Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has made a big announcement about Corona's vaccine. The Serum Institute of India has tied up with Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for COVID-19 supplements. Under which the Serum Institute of India will provide epidemic vaccine to the residents of India for 225 rupees.

In such a situation, just waiting for the corona vaccine's human trial to be successful. If the human trial of the corona vaccine is successful, then by June 2021, the corona vaccine will come into the world. More than 200 projects are underway these days to prepare the corona virus vaccine.

Out of which more than 21 vaccines are in the process of clinical trial. In such a situation, the vaccine of COVID-19 prepared on the research of Oxford University is also one of these, which is in the last phase of the human trial.

The Serum Institute of India will launch it in India under the name ‘Kovishield’. The manufacturer claims that it will soon be available to the people of the country. After which once again the lives of people are being expected to be normal. The Serum Institute of India has set a target of producing 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine for India and other such countries and under this the company has formed a large partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi.