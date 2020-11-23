Coronavirus Crisis in India: Outbreak of third wave of corona somewhere else in the country, see here how many cases in which state

Outbreak of third wave of coronavirus: New states of Kovid-19 were reported on Sunday in several states of the country including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and more patients died due to illness. Health departments of various states gave this information. The total number of infected people has risen to 17,80,208 after 5,753 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, while the total number of dead has increased to 46,623 after the death of 50 patients. Also Read – Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: 121 people killed again in one day, 6746 new cases in 24 hours, worsened situation

A statement issued by the state health department said that a total of 4,060 people were discharged on Sunday, with the total number of people who have become free from infection in the state has risen to 16,51,064. 81,512 people are now being treated in the state.

Coronavirus in Kerala Update

With the arrival of 5,294 new Kovid-19s in Kerala on Sunday, the total cases of infection in the state increased to 5,62,735. The total number of deaths rose to 2,049 with 27 more deaths due to illness in the state. After 6,227 people got cured of this disease in the state, the total number of healthy people has increased to 4,94,664. Now 65,856 patients are being treated in the state.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

At the same time, 1,704 new cases of corona virus infection in Karnataka increased to 8,73,046 on Sunday. While 17 more deaths due to illness, the number of dead increased to 11,654. A bulletin issued by the Health Department said that a total of 8,36,505 patients have been cured in the state so far.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update

The total number of infected people increased to 7,69,995 due to 1,655 new cases of Kovid-19 in Tamil Nadu, while 19 more deaths due to the disease increased to 11,605. The health department said that now the number of under-treated patients in the state is 12,542. 2,010 people across the state were discharged from hospitals after being cured, bringing the number of cured patients in the state to 7,45,848.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update

The total number of cases of Kovid-19 increased to 4,56,361 in West Bengal on Sunday after 3,591 more people were found infected with the corona virus, while the death toll rose to 8,025 with 49 more deaths due to infection. The bulletin of the state health department states that after the recovery of 3,726 more people from the disease, the total number of people who have been cured in the state increased to 4,23,129.

Covid-19 in Gujrat Latest Updates

The total number of infections increased to 1,97,412 as 1,495 fresh cases of corona virus were reported on Sunday in Gujarat, while 13 more people died due to infection and the number of deaths in the state rose to 3,859. The state health department said that a total of 1,167 patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of cured people in the state to 1,79,953.

Haryana Coronavirus Update

With the arrival of 2,279 new cases of Kovid-19 in Haryana on Sunday, the total cases of infection have increased to 2,17,300, while 25 more deaths due to the disease have increased the number of deaths in the state to 2,188. According to the daily bulletin of the state health department, 20,344 patients are now being treated in the state.

Coronavirus in Punjab

After 710 new cases of Kovid-19 in Punjab, the total infection cases increased to 1,46,346, while 19 more people died due to illness and the number of deaths in the state rose to 4,614. The Bulletin of the Health Department states that 6,724 patients are currently being treated in the state. After recovering from the infection of 497 more patients, the total number of cured people in the state has increased to 1,35,008.

The total number of infections increased to 16,671 as 80 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Sunday in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, while the death toll in this union territory increased to 260 with two more deaths due to illness. happened. The Bulletin of the Health Department said that 1,094 patients are now being treated in Chandigarh. After recovering from the infection, 119 more patients were discharged, which increased the number of people recovering to 15,317 in this union territory.

Jammi-Kashmir Coronavirus Latest Updates

With the arrival of 564 new cases of Kovid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the total infection cases increased to 1,06,548, while five more deaths due to the disease increased the number of dead in the Union Territory to 1,629. Officials said that the number of under-treated patients in Jammu and Kashmir is 5,700, while 99,219 patients have been cured so far.