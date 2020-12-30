Coronavirus Crisis: Restriction on international passenger flights till date, some flights will be operated from May

new Delhi: Due to Corona virus epidemic, the ban on international flights has been extended till 31 January. Aviation regulator DGCA gave this information on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “However, on a case-by-case basis, the competent authorities may allow flights for select routes.” Also Read – Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij gets leave from hospital, will be at home in oxygen support

Regular international passenger airline has been suspended from 23 March due to Corona virus epidemic. However, special international flights have been allowed to operate to certain countries since May under the Vande Bharat Abhiyan and “Air Bubble” arrangements. Also Read – Indian government increases suspension of flights to and from Britain, new Strain of Coronavirus raises concern

India has signed an “air bubble” agreement with 24 countries including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Bhutan and France. The DGCA also said that this would not affect the operation of the cargo planes. Also Read – New Coronavirus Strain created panic in India, 20 people infected, advice given to people

Let us tell you that while the graph of the corona virus is constantly falling, on the other hand, the number of travelers coming from Britain is getting infected with the coron virus, due to which the panic of the new form of corona virus is increasing gradually. So far, a total of 20 people who have returned from Britain in the country have been found to be corona virus positive.

As a precaution, the Indian government has imposed a ban on flights to and from the UK on January 7. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that flights between India and Britain would be suspended till January 7 and would be operated under “stringent rules” thereafter.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced last week that the movement of aircraft between European countries and India would be postponed from 23 December to 31 December due to the introduction of a more contagious new strain of the virus.

Puri made the announcement after the Union Health Ministry suggested to postpone the Indo-UK flights by January 7. Puri tweeted, “It has been decided to postpone the movement of aircraft from the UK till January 7, 2021”. He said, “After that it will start operating in a strictly regulated manner, which will be announced soon.” ”