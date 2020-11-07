Coronavirus Delhi update: broken corona records in Delhi, more than seven thousand cases of Kovid in 24 hours for the first time

Coronavirus in Delhi: For the first time in Delhi, more than 7,000 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported, after which the number of infected people increased to 4.24 lakh on Friday. Health Department gave this information. The department said in a health bulletin that after the death of 64 more patients from this epidemic, the number of dead people increased to 6,833. Also Read – Not in 2020, schools will open in this state only next year, now online learning will continue

It was told in the bulletin that 7,718 new cases of this virus were reported in a day. The infection rate between the festival season and increasing pollution is 12.19 percent. According to this, 39,722 patients are being treated in the city right now. A total of 4,23,831 people have been infected here so far.

The Delhi government on Friday issued orders to keep more than 1,100 beds in government and private hospitals ready for Kovid-19 patients to deal with the 'third wave' of the spread of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

On Thursday, 6,715 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi, after which the number of infected increased to more than 4.16 lakhs and after the death of 66 more people, the number of deaths increased to 6769.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday gave information about the decision of the Delhi government regarding increasing the number of beds in government hospitals of Delhi. At the same time, he informed about the order to increase the number of beds in 14 private hospitals of Delhi.