Coronavirus diplomacy: how Russia, China and EU vie to win over Serbia

As pandemic spreads rival powers deploy comfortable vitality and assist to advance abroad protection aims

Coronavirus: live worldwide updates

See all our coronavirus safety

First, the Chinese language language received right here to Belgrade, with planeloads of package and 6 medical professionals to help coordinate nationwide coronavirus protection. An emotional Serbian president kissed the Chinese language language flag in gratitude and slammed Europe for its lack of assist.

Then received right here the Russians, who flew in a lot much less a very powerful nevertheless nonetheless welcome sources on military jets with loads media fanfare.

Proceed finding out…

