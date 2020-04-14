Coronavirus distancing may need to continue until 2022, say experts

Scientists say one-time lockdown just isn’t going to convey pandemic beneath maintain watch over

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Bodily distancing measures would possibly need to be in place intermittently until 2022, scientists have warned in an analysis meaning there may be resurgences of Covid-19 for future years.

The paper, revealed inside the journal Science, concludes {that a} one-time lockdown won’t be sufficient to convey the pandemic beneath maintain watch over and that secondary peaks may be better than the current one with out continued restrictions.

Proceed learning…

