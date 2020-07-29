“The Phantom of the Opera” is the newest sufferer of the coronavirus pandemic. After a 34-year run at Her Majesty’s Theater in London’s West End theater district, Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical received’t be elevating its curtains once more, in accordance with producer Cameron Waterproof coat.

In a column in the U.Ok.’s Night Commonplace newspaper on Monday, Waterproof coat wrote: “Andrew and I’ve needed to sadly completely shut down our London and U.Ok. touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera, however are decided to deliver it again to London in the future.”

Nonetheless, Lloyd Webber seems to be extra optimistic about reopening, tweeting on Tuesday: “So far as I’m involved Phantom will reopen as quickly as is feasible” – ALW.

Waterproof coat wrote that regardless of the U.Ok. authorities’s $1.9 billion arts lifeline, “this assist nonetheless hasn’t materialized.”

On Tuesday, the U.Ok. authorities outlined steps of how $1.14 billion of the lifeline package deal could be disbursed, together with $647.three million for Arts Council England to assist theaters, music and comedy venues and museums. Below this scheme, cultural restoration grants shall be out there in two rounds in August and September. By March 31, 2021, Arts Council England predicts that profitable candidates shall be both totally or partially reopened, or working on a sustainable, cost-efficient foundation so they’re able to reopen at a later date.

For a lot of theater homeowners, nevertheless, the authorities help — which was solely introduced in early July — will merely not come quickly sufficient.

When the pandemic hit, Waterproof coat was compelled to close down all eight of his West End properties, every of which was working to full homes. He hopes to restart by Easter 2021, nevertheless, he notes that, “If the Authorities is unable to assist this, we’re prone to should push again our reopening to subsequent summer season, inflicting additional devastating losses to each the theater trade and London’s economic system, to which I’ve already contributed greater than £1 billion ($1.three billion) in tax.”

Waterproof coat additionally produced “Les Misérables,” “Mary Poppins,” “Oliver!,” “Miss Saigon,” “Cats” and “Hamilton.”