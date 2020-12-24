Coronavirus: epidemic showing side effects, filled pus in woman’s entire body

Covid 19 Side Effects: The corona epidemic has killed millions of people worldwide. But millions of people have been cured without treatment. But Corona is not taking the name of pause, although cases of corona infection in India have reduced significantly. But the case of a side effect of the epidemic has upset everyone. In Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, a woman was complaining of backache, after this, during treatment, it was found that her entire body was full. Let us tell you that there have been many such cases around the world, where people who have been cured of Corona have seen such side effects. Also Read – Covid-19 New Strain: 11 travelers from Delhi to Delhi found corona positive, five missing, know again

Please tell that the doctors doing treatment found antibodies to corona in the woman's body. This is a new symptom that emerged after being cured of Corona virus infection, although the good thing is that the woman has been completely cured after treatment. The woman was complaining of backache at first, when the doctors did MRI, they came to know that the woman's head is full of blood from the neck to the spine and pus in both hands and stomach. The doctors were also shocked to see this.

In a hurry, the doctors admitted the woman to the hospital and after surgery performed the pus out of the body. The woman's life was saved after this operation. Please tell that after about 3 surgeries half a liter of pus came out from the woman's body. Now the woman is fully healthy and has been discharged from the hospital.